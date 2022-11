Not Available

In director Won-shik Lim's rousing martial arts adventure, sightless orphan Elaine (Mi-ja Sa) embarks on an impassioned journey when she learns that her mother -- who abandoned Elaine years earlier -- may still be alive. On her quest, Elaine, who is a skilled swordswoman, unexpectedly finds herself pitted against a cathouse madam and a brutal crime lord. The film's supporting cast includes Chen Sau Kei and Li Tai Shing.