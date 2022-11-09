Hurt By Paradise

Not Available

Woody Allen meets Frances Ha in this new British drama by first-time feature director, poet, actor and publisher Greta Bellamacina. Greta also stars as Celeste, a young mother trying to carve out a career as a poet in modern-day London. Meanwhile, friend and neighbour Stella (played by co-writer Sadie Brown), dreams of being an actor but spends much of her time babysitting Celeste’s son. Part ode to the city, this is a skilfully observed tale of friendship and family with a refreshingly understated sense of humour.