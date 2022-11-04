Hurts and Flowers

Not Available

Roland is a flower child; Rattfink is "a weed." Roland keeps growing, picking, and sniffing flowers; Rattfink keeps attacking Roland, but the attacks either fail or backfire. Among the gags: As Roland plays the harp, Rattfink tries to discourage him by drumming. When that fails, he inverts the drum to reveal a beehive; the bees attack, the harp strings send Roland back into a fountain, and the bee-stung Roland still presents Rattfink with a flower. Rattfink air-drops a bag of flour on Roland; the resulting cloud of flour engulfs RF's plane, and he crashes into a building. Finally, Roland is in a jam session; Rattfink paints a can of nitroglycerine to look like a drum, but slips on a banana peel and explodes. Roland puts a flower on his grave; Rattfink's ghost hurls it at Roland.