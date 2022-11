Not Available

Chanel Chiu is a deadly assassin who lives by a simple code – a promise must never be broken. She learned this from her husband of ten years. Dior Mok is a thief and equally deadly and she hates men who are disloyal, something she thinks her boyfriend is not. Alas, what they don’t know is that they are sharing the same man but neither of them are going to give him up without a fight!