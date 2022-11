Not Available

Mąż swojej żony (English: Husband of His Wife) is a Polish comedy from 1960 directed by Stanisław Bareja. The story of a newly married couple, Michał Karcz (composer) and sprinter Jadwiga Fołtasiówna-Karcz. Michał has to adjust to Jadwiga being much more famous and her fame and needs dominating their lives.