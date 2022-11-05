Not Available

Husbands or Lovers

  • Drama
  • Romance

The European mentality of this German silent was a bit racy for mainstream American tastes of the era; nevertheless, the images created by director Paul Czinner told this story well. A wife (Elizabeth Bergner) is bored by her overweight slob of a husband (Emil Jannings). She gives in to the temptation of a slickly seductive poet (Conrad Veidt). The cuckolded husband (a common role for Jannings) tries to convince the pair to stop the philandering, but the wife runs off with her lover anyway.

Cast

Emil JanningsEhemann
Conrad VeidtDer Liebhaber, ein Dichter
Maria BardKindermädchen
Margarete Kupfer
Karl Platen
Max Kronert

