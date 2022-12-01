Husband's Secret

Not Available

Tshiu-Bi and her husband Siu-Gi have a seemingly perfect marriage but still have no children. When Tsiu-Bi's friend, Le-Hun, a single mother, is forced to work in a nightclub to raise her son, Tshiu-Bi tries her best to help her. However, unbeknownst to Tshiu-Bi, Le-Hun and SiuGi were once lovers. To avoid complications, Le-Hun decides to move away, only to run into Siu-Gi again in a nightclub. After a night together, Le-Hun becomes pregnant. When Tshiu-Bi learns this startling truth, she makes a surprising decision.