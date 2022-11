Not Available

Can the thread of bad luck, violence and suffering which is braided deeply into the generations of one family be broken? Beba's mother is a woman of poor health and weak character. Beba's father is sullen and violent. Beba's brother is possessive and problematic. Beba's boyfriend is from a correctional institution. Has Beba's daughter any chance to break this vicious circle, has she got any chance to become a beloved, happy person?