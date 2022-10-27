Not Available

When the school bell rings, a thin eight year old girl named Shirin is stunned. She doesn’t know what to do… if she should get lost somewhere. Thinking of returning home with Morad, driver of her parent’s firm, gives her heart ache. Apparently it was a vision which was revived by school bell everyday – as if she is going to be thrown into a deadly hole then. But no one hears her. Her cries and screams are lost into the space. She tries hard to find somebody to talk to, but there’s no result. No one sees her. No one hears her. She is dead, but there’s no dead body to find. Everybody keeps silent and the wound bleeds to destroy her. That accident leads to this disaster… Cut… Hush… Girls don’t scream!