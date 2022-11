Not Available

Between working full-time, raising a young son, and trying to maintain a relationship with her detached husband, James, Lauren Bell desperately needs some help in watching her newborn, Riley. Thinking she's found the perfect solution, she hires her neighbor, Owen, to be their nanny. Owen is exactly what the Bells need and Lauren couldn't be happier. It isn't long, though, until Owen crosses the boundaries between hired help and man of the house.