After the events of "Hantu Kak Limah Balik Rumah", Husin returns to his village in order to deal with his money problems - which he has none of! In the village, Husin reunites with the usual patrons of Pak Jabit's stall and everything seems to be as normal as it could be. However, what Husin doesn't realise is that there is a new breed of evil returning after more than a century of slumber to claim the village's long standing debt and Husin too of course!