Husker Century III: Spirit of Champions 1973 - 2001

Part three of the Husker Century trilogy on University of Nebraska football starts with the beginning of the Osborne Era and concludes with Frank Solich leading the Huskers to the National Championship game in the 2002 Rose Bowl. See big game highlights and hear from the key players, coaches, and national sports figures as Nebraska builds on of the most dominant programs in college football history. HuskerVision cameras go behind-the-scenes as Osborne leads Nebraska to three national titles in his final four years as head coach. Hear from Husker greats like Turner Gill, Dave Rimington, Tommie Frazier, Jason Peter, Grant Wistrom, Scott Frost, Eric Crouch and many more. Experience the spirit that made champions: the rivalry with Oklahoma, the Blackshirts, the walk-ons, the incredible Husker fans, and the loyal coaches. It all adds up to a program unlike any other in college football.