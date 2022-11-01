Not Available

Explore the colorful and exciting history of University of Nebraska football in the first of a three-part documentary series. "Husker Century: Pioneer Spirit 1890 - 1940." With vintage game films, personal interviews and rousing tunes of the times, this program illustrates how the early days of Nebraska football parallel the history of the state and nation. Fans will learn how sons of immigrants found a common language on rough-and-tumble football teams led by hard driving coaches such as "Jumbo" Stiehm, "Bill" Jones and "Bummy" Booth. A must for sports trivia buffs, this program catches the spirit of the early years of Nebraska football.