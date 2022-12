Not Available

Husma (The Breathe) (Sinhala: හුස්ම) is a 2019 Sri Lankan Sinhala drama thriller film directed by Sudesh Wasantha Peiris and produced by Nihal Wijesinghe for Nilkamal Films. It stars Pubudu Chathuranga, Dasun Pathirana and Isuru Lokuhettiarachchi in lead roles along with Chamathka Lakmini and Anjana Premaratne. Music composed by Keshan Perera.The film has influenced by 2015 Spanish film The Corpse of Anna Fritz.