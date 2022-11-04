Not Available

Husmandstøsen

Helga is on a farm, where she is seduced by her husband, Per Mortensen. As it turns out she is with child, she gets a tough time among local residents. They consider it the greatest shame that can befall a young, unmarried girl. Per refuses bargain to be the father of the child. Her parents can not afford to keep the baby, so she tries to go to court - without result. Fortunately, she gets a new duty station at Torpegaarden where she thrives. In particular, she has a good eye to his son on the farm, Gudmund. He also liked the young girl

Ib SchønbergSorte Niels
Maria GarlandHelgas mor Birthe
Johannes MeyerSøren Torpegaard
Poul ReichhardtGudmund Torpegaard
Helga Frier
Jørn Jeppesen

