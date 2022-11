Not Available

Rajan (Milind Gunaji) is a successful businessman but an unfaithful husband, so his neglected wife, Julie (Sangeeta Tiwari), finds solace with his best friend, Harry. Unfortunately, Harry is part of a rough crowd -- he secretly films romantic encounters with Julie and sells the videos. When Rajan finds one of the best-selling tapes, he's outraged, first at his wife ... and then at himself for ignoring her.