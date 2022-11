Not Available

Hustlas is a dark comedy about strife and loss. Take a wild ride with the crew of the L.A. News, a motley crew of door-to-door newspaper salesmen whose lives are forever changed during a scorching summer week in L.A. They lie, cheat, and brawl with each other to win a cash prize for the most newspapers sold. These guys will pull just about any stunt to win - even enlisting the help of a hardcore gangster!