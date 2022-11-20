Not Available

Snoop Dogg's Hustlaz: Diary of a Pimp is a mixed hardcore pornography and hip hop music video featuring the music of rapper Snoop Dogg, produced by Hustler Video. The video was also directed, co-produced and presented by Snoop, although he does not feature in any sex scenes. In the films credits, Snoop is listed under the moniker "Snoop Scorsese". The movie was released in 2002, a year after Snoop Dogg set the trend of mixed hip hop porn movies with Snoop Dogg's Doggystyle. This film features Snoop hosting a party with more than 40 porn stars. Snoop plays the role of a pimp, who dresses in outlandish outfits, and persuades a prudish journalist to become one of his girls. The movie became the top-selling U.S. pornographic film of 2003.