The mockumentary follows the troubled starlet through the trials and tribulations of being Lindsay Lohan. She has a seductive photo shoot portraying Marilyn Monroe, gets advice from her BFF Paris Hilton, has a catfight with Scarlett Johanssen and breaks-up and makes-up with her gal pal Sam. And don't count out Mommy Dearest Dina. She has her moment in the spotlight too.