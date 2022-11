Not Available

Rappers Lil' Troy, Lil' Flip, and Jacob "Word" Richardson star in this urban drama about an up-and-coming rapper named Rodney, who gets caught in a deadly game when his loyalties are torn between rival record companies run by thugs. Concerned about deception and betrayal in the business, Rodney's girlfriend begs him to get out before it's too late. But to Rodney, the promise of fame and fortune outweighs the risk. Rappers Song and C-Note co-star.