Hutterite is a rare peek behind the curtain of an Anabaptist commune in the 1960's and 1970's. This painful and challenging story is told through the eyes of Marigold, a tenacious young Hutterite woman with the impossible dream of getting an education. The film explores Marigold's oppression and heartache being trapped in a Patriarchal system, her brother's budding and controversial sexuality, and the bourgeoning wave of feminism that was calling her into the outside world.