Aning is a maid in the Cuevas household. She is raped by an unknown assailant and comes home to the province pregnant. Her older sister Dinya serves the Cuevas household to search for the culprit. She catches young master Bobby but at the cost of her own vitrue. She blackmails the matriarch into making Bobby marry Aning. Meanwhile, Dinya gets pregnant herself and her family condemns her. Only the eldest Cuevas son Lar knows that it it Bobby who is the baby's father.