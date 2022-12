Not Available

Roberto is a “calesitero”; - a merry-go-round owner. Roberto talks about his work, and how the merry-go-round touches the lives of many generations; of parents and grandparents, who have seen their children grow and Develop. The film pays homage to inevitable change, but also to the things that remain, and humanity’s fight to keep alive the traces of a culture and a society that seems to be doomed to disappear.