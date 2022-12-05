Hvor vi står

Not Available

Laura and Malik are tired of being in an insecure and indefinable love affair. They are therefore part of a cinematic experiment to find out whether they should call themselves boyfriends or go their separate ways. With the help of others in the same situation, they reconstruct episodes from the four years they have been together, record them in the real locations, and show them to each other in a movie theater. Through the movies-in-the-movie, Laura and Malik rediscover each other and confront their demons to find out why they can neither escape nor give in to each other. But in the end, they have to make a final decision.