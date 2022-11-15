Not Available

Han-gu was born to a Pilipino father and a Korean mother. His dream is to become a national Taekwondo athlete, and he's usually very bright and cheerful. His girlfriend Mi-su always encourages his dream. Maybe his dream was too fantastical; he always fails to make it to the final round, and it's not just because of his talent. However, Han-gu doesn't give up and doesn't show any sign of exhaustion. He challenges himself to become a national Taekwondo athlete for the sake of his family and his girlfriend. Can he become a national Taekwondo athlete?