Not Available

Young-Shik, a playboy, loves Ok-Ju, a business owner's daughter on purpose. One day he is bashed and taken to a mountain villa while he is taking a walk near a hotel. The villa's owner Jin-Ho was a vet doctor but now he leads a life with anatomizing animals after he is injured in his leg. One day a woman who wears wedding veil comes to Young-Shik and asks him to go back to his first love Mi-Ra. As the mysterious woman faces with Ok-Ju, she kills Ok-Ju. On his departure day, Young-Shik goes to Jin-Ho and hears from him the woman in veil is Mi-Ra who is troubled with her burnt scald of face and committed suicide letting him go. He trembles in sufferings.