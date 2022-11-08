Not Available

    Hawpo is originally commissioned by Art Space Don Quixote as the part of “Contemporary nonMusic” project since 2011 and extended into a video work of its own. This video of 4-hour-performance shot at Hawpo Tideland, Suncheon, Jeollanamdo Province is not only a documentation of the event but also the record of extremely private landscape of everchanging mother nature, confronted by the two helpless artists, visual artist Byoung-lae Park and noise musician Joonyong Choi, and expressed through visual and aural media.

