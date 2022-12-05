Not Available

The alarm rings. It’s time. What time ? Time to fuck! And if the woman is emacipating herself by sleeping with another woman it’s the moment for the husband to discover them together. From here the film is metric, which is to say that all the shots are constituted from 9 images or their multiples. The film is named ‘Hybrid’ because different shots from different films tell the same story, that of the man who fucks the woman who fucks the man. All in all of the man who fucks the man.