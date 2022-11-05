Hyde and Sneak

Not Available

Inspector Willoughby has traced evil international jewel thief and master of disguise Vampira Hyde to the Limehouse District in London. As Big Ben chimes out the hour of 4 p.m., Willoughby realizes that it's time for tea, and he enters a tearoom. He's served by a woman whose face is familiar to him. Suddenly, Willoughby recollects that she is the woman he's been seeking. She, in turn, realizes that she's been recognized, and by means of a pill, quickly swallowed, she quickly changes into a sweet, modest, elderly woman.