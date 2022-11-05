Not Available

Hyde and Sneak

  • Animation

Inspector Willoughby has traced evil international jewel thief and master of disguise Vampira Hyde to the Limehouse District in London. As Big Ben chimes out the hour of 4 p.m., Willoughby realizes that it's time for tea, and he enters a tearoom. He's served by a woman whose face is familiar to him. Suddenly, Willoughby recollects that she is the woman he's been seeking. She, in turn, realizes that she's been recognized, and by means of a pill, quickly swallowed, she quickly changes into a sweet, modest, elderly woman.

Dal McKennonInspector Willoughby (voice)
Grace StaffordVampira Hyde (voice)

