Bhagya Lakshmi(Reshmi Menon) falls head over heels for Karthick(Rahul Ravindran). She tries hard and somehow wins over Karthick. When everything seems to be going fine between the couple, Karthick’s ex-lover, Vaishnavi(Jia) come into the scene and disrupts the love story. Why did Vaishnavi come back into Karthick’s life? What problems did she create for Karthick? and how does he come out of this mess? That forms the rest of the story.