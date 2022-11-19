Hyderabad Nawaabs

Not Available

Hyderabadi Nawabs is an Indian comedy that revolves around four groups of people. It is a pure comedy with Hyderabad touch which happens in every city, village It all starts out in Old City, Hyderabad. In an alley, Suri, Ajju Tehzab's right-hand man, is selling drugs to a "party", in Mama's territory. One of Mama's men, is eating while taking guard of Mama's territory while Mama is away. He sees Suri and walks over to him. They both start fighting, when Mama enters. Mama starts beating up Suri, and he runs away.