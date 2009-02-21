The Most Dangerous Game formula gets a monstrous twist as the mythical Hydra turns the tables on a group of wealthy human-hunters. Kidnapped along with three ex-convicts, former Marine Tim Nolan is transported to a deserted island where the super rich pay a fortune to hunt human prey. But this island isn't exactly deserted; it's actually home to Hydra the Beast!
|Frank Alvarez
|Otto
|Texas Battle
|Ronnie Kaplan
|Antonio D. Charity
|Knutt
|Roark Critchlow
|Sean Trotta
|William Gregory Lee
|Clarence Elkins
|Alex McArthur
|Vincent Camden
