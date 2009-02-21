2009

Hydra

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 21st, 2009

Studio

CineTel Films

The Most Dangerous Game formula gets a monstrous twist as the mythical Hydra turns the tables on a group of wealthy human-hunters. Kidnapped along with three ex-convicts, former Marine Tim Nolan is transported to a deserted island where the super rich pay a fortune to hunt human prey. But this island isn't exactly deserted; it's actually home to Hydra the Beast!

Cast

Frank AlvarezOtto
Texas BattleRonnie Kaplan
Antonio D. CharityKnutt
Roark CritchlowSean Trotta
William Gregory LeeClarence Elkins
Alex McArthurVincent Camden

View Full Cast >

Images