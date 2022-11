Not Available

"We rented a super-8 camera from the liaison of independent filmmakers of toronto on dupont street, bought four reels of super-8 film from niagara custom lab on st helens avenue. we walked from palmerston boulevard and filmed hydrangea bushes on the way to niagara custom lab to get the film developed. considering here: how/when private space can be appropriated for public use. what secrets we can find in its patterns taste, why, what, how" —Aisha & Andalah Ali