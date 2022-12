Not Available

Hydromancy is the act of searching for water with a dowsing rod. This dance film is the abstract expression searching and finding the "oceanic feeling", a term from Carl Jung to describe those moments when we experience an intense connectedness with the universe (e.g. artistic inspiration). The film was shot on Super-8 and 16 mm, and entirely optically printed (re-filmed frame by frame) to create all the movements and special effects.