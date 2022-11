Not Available

Songwriter Charles Wesley penned more than 6,500 classic hymns, among them some of the most beloved in Christian history, including "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" and "Christ the Lord Is Risen Today." This inspiring one-man play dramatizes Wesley's life and the early days of Methodism, from the hymn writer's conversion to the astonishing events that unfolded as Wesley and his brother first began to preach -- and sing -- in the fields of England.