A young couple engage in a suicide pact, and slit their wrists together. However, only the woman, who is already suffering from cancer, dies. Three donors give her lover a life-saving blood transfusion. Each of the three has a rare blood type, and each has his, or her, own secrets. The trio become a target for the girl's vengeful spirit. Before matters are set right, the three victims will have been forced to donate far more than their blood.