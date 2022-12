Not Available

Hyper Projection Play "Haikyuu!!" Fly High is the eighth stage play adaption of Haruichi Furudate's Haikyū!! series. The play combines manga, live-play, and video to continue to challenge the "top" of theater and achieve further evolution. This stage play ran during fall of 2019. The story covered the All-Japan Youth Training Camp and the Miyagi First Years' Training camp just ahead of the Spring Interhigh.