Hyperion "is an experimental film inspired by the novel of the same name by Friedrich Hölderlin. Hyperion's travels become a journey through images that speak to us of Greece, ancient and more recent times. The poet's words, enclosed in the novel and in the letters, in an inseparable cross between art and life, they tell the story of the creation of Hyperion's Greece, an invented yet alive landscape, the chosen place of redemption and love.