Not Available

Louise Milne’s Hypnos is a dream-like film-poem, encompassing a disorienting use of colour, black and white, Super8 and digital recordings, driven by several voices preoccupied with death. English, French and Ancient Egyptian tongues create not a drone like repetition but an insistence. Returning frequently to the image of journeying, the film’s destination remains unknown. When we do encounter the natural world in Hypnos, it cannot be located in a specific place or time.