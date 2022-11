Not Available

Shelley Stockwell, Ph.D., offers a demystifying introduction to hypnotherapy, the technique of tapping into the subconscious mind for insights into the conscious mind. Discover its origins and styles and what makes people responsive to hypnosis. See how the technique is used to promote emotional growth and to treat trauma and addictions. Actual sessions of past-life regressions are featured, along with interviews with hypnotherapists and patients.