Not Available

It begins when you fall asleep, Maybe a sex war with illusions that don't exist in reality. Ki Dal-hee is a reclusive, lonely living living in a small rooftop room and blocking contact with the outside. In Ki Dal-hee's eyes, an excited angel Geum Soon-ja appeared to save him, She sneaks into her house and starts a dangerous stalking while watching her every move. For Ki Dal-hee, Geum Soon-ja became the reason for existence and the energy of a happy life. Ki Dal-hee's bold actions that permeated her house like a parasite eventually crossed the line, Geum Soon-ja, who felt shame, kidnapped and imprisoned him. Geum Soon-ja imprisoned Ki Dal-hee in prison uniform and condemned her. The femme fatal of Geum Sunja is increasingly mysterious, including her maid Oh Dal-rae as a watchman and having her write a reflection statement! Breaking the line between reality and imagination, the story falls into an uncontrollable labyrinth...