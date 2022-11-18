Hypnotic Sensations

Not Available

Gorgeous Ginger Lynn plays the amorous assistant to a horny hypnotherapist in this scintillating romp. R. Bolla is the therapist, a man whose cures rely pretty heavily on Ginger's jiggly allure. His first client is a man who can't seem to become sexually aroused - but once the doctor unleashes Ginger on him, you can bet that his spirits start to rise. Christy Canyon also shines, sharing her awe-inspiring natural assets with Bolla and Ginger in a pair of feverish flings. The finale finds Bolla and Ginger all out of new clients. Without clients to arouse, they turn their amorous attentions on one another in a slam-bang session that closes out the film on a heated high note. A fantastic 80s-style romp!