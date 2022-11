Not Available

A circus worker wins a sweepstakes prize of $150,000 and must travel to England to present his ticket and collect his winnings. He books passage on a transatlantic liner, but on board is a shady hypnotist who hears about the man's good fortune. He manages to get a chance to hypnotize the winner and then takes his ticket, after which he disappears. When the man wakes up and realizes his ticket has been stolen, he sets out to find the phony "professor" and reclaim his ticket.