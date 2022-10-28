Hypnotized

Not Available

Ji-su who has a borderline personality disorder feels a strange emptiness and tries to commit suicide. At the hospital she meets a psychiatrist, Suk- won. Suk-won feels compassion for her but fails to give her any help. 1 year later, Suk-won accidentally meets Ji-su and finds out that she still needs help. This time, they start to meet not in a doctor/patient relationship but as friends. In this new relationship with Suk-won, Ji-su slowly starts to cure the deep wound from her past. However, Suk-won is too much into Ji-su and now, he can't live without her. His obsession for Ji-su becomes so extreme that when Ji-su decides to leave him, his love drives him to a dangerous edge.