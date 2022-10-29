Hypnotized!: The Trance State

Not Available

Some researchers have found how hypnosis can allow us access to hidden memories, help us overcome phobias and can be used to manage pain. It can even be used to retrieve lost memories from purported past lives and alien abductions. The results are intriguing, if not controversial. Some are humorous while others have lead to tragic consequences. In this program, we will explore the history, beliefs and the research on hypnosis to see if it can tell us about our limitations and our possibilities.