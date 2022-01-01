Hypocrisy - Hell Over Sofia

Not Available

'Hell Over Sofia - 20 Years Of Chaos And Confusion', the new DVD from Swedish extreme metallers HYPOCRISY. The DVD contains footage of the band's February 27, 2010 concert at the Blue Box club in Sofia, Bulgaria. Guitarist Mikael Hedlund states, "It was a show that had everything! The crowd was helping us doing one of our best shows ever in our history and it was recorded with several cameras. The DVD will also contain a one-and-a-half-hour documentary that will show you our 20 years of chaos and confusion." He adds, "We would like to give our fans the true story of the past and give them all the details what have happened on our journey over all these years. There are secrets that never have been told plus pictures and clips that never have been shown. This DVD will give you the full cover of HYPOCRISY!"