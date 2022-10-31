Not Available

In 2005, a physics professor named Steven Jones from conservative Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, raised a Hypothesis regarding the collapse of the twin towers on 9/11. He proposed based on his observations, that the only way for the towers to fall the way they did was the use of explosives in a controlled demolition. His theory conflicts with official reports which concluded the towers fell from impact damage and fires caused by the hijacked planes. This created a firestorm within the community and even reached nation media attention. Steven Jones received hate mail, threats, and even bribery to stop his research. What started as a mere Hypothesis became so much more.