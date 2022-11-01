Hyppolit, the Butler

1933

Mrs. Schneider is recommended to employ a butler instead of a new chambermaid. She agrees, and soon a man called Hyppolit turns up. He had served a count for 27 years, and immediately notes that this house needs a new regime concerning etiquette, manner and furnishing. The Schneiders are wealthy, but used to ordinary middle-class manners. Now they have to put on evening-dress when having supper. Mrs. Schneider has to undergo a rigorous diet, and Mr. Schneider isn't allowed to eat his favorite dishes anymore. To survive both of them sneak out to restaurants in the evenings. Mrs. Schneider wants her daughter Terka to marry Mr. Makáts, because the Schneider Company needs an important contract with his uncle. But Terka is more interested in the company's manager, Benedek, who is also secretly infatuated by her. The Schneiders arrange a big party with Makáts's uncle as guest of honor. The situation becomes complicated, when the night-club vocalist Mimi