I 2 gattoni a nove code... e mezza, ad Amsterdam

A 1972 parody of Dario Argento's The Cat o 'Nine Tails. The journalist and the photographer Franco and Ciccio are looking for a scoop, they come across by chance in the murder of a diamond dealer Dutch and Franco immortalizes the fateful moment. This made ​​a power of attorney to the two overlap, and a trip to Amsterdam to track down the murderess and instigators of the crime, will embark on many adventures thanks to a Dutch girl, Thea, who acts as cicerone in the capital, Ciccio also will smoke a joint to socialize with the hippies. One of them shows him a guru who could give them the necessary information, but as they climb to the hotel to look for the guru, they find it just hit by a burst of revolver, but the guru, who is also fakir, remains unharmed discovering the principal the murder.