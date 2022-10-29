I, Afrikaner

Not Available

Annalet "Makkie" Steenkamp belongs to a family of white Afrikaner farmers. She recorded moments in the everyday lives of her family for almost nine years, in an examination of their unbreakable bond with the land of South Africa. The family experiences firsthand how that bond is put to the test, and just how complex it is to set up a new social and political structure. Apartheid may be over, but racism has left deep scars in South African society. Blacks and whites live largely segregated lives, and the farmers, who still constitute the propertied and employing classes, experience a rampant growth in violence against them.